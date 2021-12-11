Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.