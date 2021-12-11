Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.14.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.94 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

