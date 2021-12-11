Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.1% in the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 70.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

