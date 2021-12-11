Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 665.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 736,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 910,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

