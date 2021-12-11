James Investment Research Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,778,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,412,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.