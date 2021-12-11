Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

