Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 113 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $661.46 and its 200 day moving average is $606.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

