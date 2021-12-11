Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $379.44 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.66 and its 200 day moving average is $328.34. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

