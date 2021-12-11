Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.