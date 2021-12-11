Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 203.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.