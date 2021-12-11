Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 59 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,769.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,721.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

