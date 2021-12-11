JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -290.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.