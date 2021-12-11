JCSD Capital LLC Cuts Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Bancshares comprises about 7.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

