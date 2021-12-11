JCSD Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,003 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,737 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCNO opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

