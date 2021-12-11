JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.