Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €109.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.29 ($104.82).

Shares of HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.56. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

