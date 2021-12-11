Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

PLAY stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,958,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

