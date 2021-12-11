Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 1,847 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $692.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

