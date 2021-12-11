JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. JFrog has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after buying an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 378,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.