JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.84. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

