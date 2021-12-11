JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 869 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

