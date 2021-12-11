JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

