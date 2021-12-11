JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $731,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.