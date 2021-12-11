JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

