JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 241.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 846,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $25,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

