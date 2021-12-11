JJJ Advisors Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,627.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $527,000.

Shares of BATS LVHI opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

