JOE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.33 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. JOE has a market capitalization of $292.60 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.96 or 0.99886819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002785 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 135,684,159 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

