John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 1,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 107.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

