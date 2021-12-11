JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.90.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.