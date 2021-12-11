Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.85 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

