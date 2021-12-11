Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $117.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.23. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,550 shares of company stock worth $380,807. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

