KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

