Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 37,782 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

