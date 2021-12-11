Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $290.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $271.83 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.