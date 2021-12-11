Karp Capital Management Corp Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,251.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

