Karp Capital Management Corp Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

