Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

