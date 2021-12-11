Katharine Armstrong Sells 2,303 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katharine Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SJW Group alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00.

SJW stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.44. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 364.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.