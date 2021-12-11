Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Timothy A. Swansson Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 1,650 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

