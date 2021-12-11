Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94.

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $107.35 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Diodes by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

