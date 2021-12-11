Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

KELTF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

