Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.