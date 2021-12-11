Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $16,467.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042535 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

