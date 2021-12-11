Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Reduce

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average of $224.01. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.