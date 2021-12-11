Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.