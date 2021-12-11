Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.70 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.