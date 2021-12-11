Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

Shares of GH stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.