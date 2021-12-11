Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

