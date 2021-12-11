Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 283 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

