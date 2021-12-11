Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,830 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

FTV opened at $75.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

